Running Y’s Apatite Restaurant Closes

Running Y Properties is announcing the closure of Apatite Restaurant, A Running Y Restaurant effective immediately January 3rd, 2018.

Apatite has been open since August 1st, 2017.

The meeting space and function space will still be available for rent and use. Please contact Running Y Properties for details at 541.850.5599.

Any gift cards or valid coupons may be redeemed at the Ruddy Duck Restaurant located at the Running Y Ranch Resort. Please call with questions or concerns on promotions.

Cerulean Hotel remains open in Downtown Klamath Falls, Oregon and continues to move forward.

If you have any questions or concerns; please do not hesitate to call George Rogers, General Manager at 541.850.5599.