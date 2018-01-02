Stagnant Air Through Wednesday

A stagnant weather pattern has brought poor ventilation conditions to the Klamath basin. Due to this stagnant weather pattern, the National Weather Service In Medford Has Issued Air Stagnation Advisory Until 12:00 Pm Wednesday.

We have a Yellow air quality advisory from noon today Tuesday January 2nd, until Noon tomorrow Wednesday January 3rd.

The Yellow advisory call means:

1. Only certified woodstoves, pellet stoves and certified fireplace inserts may be used within the AQ zone, as per Klamath county ordinance # 406.150 (1)(b)

2. The use of non-certified woodstoves or fireplaces is prohibited within the AQ zone as per Klamath county ordinance # 406.150 (1)(b)

3. Outside the air quality zone, all woodstoves, pellet stoves and fireplaces may be used.

4. Outdoor burning is not allowed county wide per ordinance 406.100(4)(a)

For a map of the AQ zone and other information consult our website at www.co.klamath.or.us then click on environmental health.

If you have air quality questions or questions about an exemption to use your woodstove on a red or yellow day call us at 541-883-5118