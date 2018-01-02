New Laws For Drivers

There are several new laws for Oregon Drivers that began on January 1.

If you are in an accident, you will not need to report a fender bender if the damage is under $2,500. This is an increase from the $1,500 threshold that had been in place since 2004. But you must still report a vehicle crash to the DMV within 72 hours if: Damage to any vehicle is over $2,500; Any vehicle is towed from the scene, some is hurt, or there is damage to a property other than a vehicle more than $2,500.

For three-wheeled vehicles, an already-licensed Oregon driver will no longer need to take a drive test to receive an endorsement on their license to drive three-wheeled motorcycles, and a related rule that started in June continues in which no endorsement is required on “autocycles,” which are motorcycles designed to travel on three wheels, that have a steering wheel, non-straddle seat and safety belt.

And the newly revised “Move Over” law has begun. It’s not just for police and tow trucks anymore. Now when you see any vehicle on the side of the road with flashers on, or in obvious distress, you need to move over a lane or slow down to five miles under the posted speed limit.