Bottle Bill Expands

The newly expanded Bottle Bill has begun.

The refund value on approved containers in Oregon is now 10 cents, regardless of what is written on the label.

House Bill 3145 amended the Bottle Bill to add all beverages except wine, liquor, dairy or plant-based milk, meal replacement beverages, and infant formula to the Bottle Bill beginning Jan. 1, 2018.



Beer, soft drinks and water will continue to be covered in containers that are 3 liters or less in size, but the new beverages will be covered only if they are in bottles or cans from 4 ounces to 1.5 liters in size. Metal cans that require a can opener will also not be included.

Most beverages in bottles and cans that are sold in sealed glass, metal, and plastic sizes from 4 ounces up to 1.5 liters will be included. Some of the common beverages that will have a 10-cent refund value are:

Coffee/Tea

Kombucha

Energy and Sports Drinks

Hard Cider

Juice

Soda, Beer, and Water will continue to be included (3 liters or less in size).

Beverages that are NOT included:

Wine/Distilled Spirits

Milk (dairy and plant-based)

Infant Formula

Meal-Replacement Drinks

The refund value on all beverages included in Oregon’s Bottle Bill is 10 cents regardless of what is written on the label. Manufacturers have until January 1, 2019 to include the 10-cent refund value on containers for the new beverages.