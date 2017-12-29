Scam Uses Fake Local Website

A fake website has been discovered purporting to be a business in Medford. On Thursday a woman from Ohio called the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to report a potential scam involving a company called KSD Trailers LLC whose website claims they are located on South Pacific Highway. But the caller’s bank warned the money was going to an account in Spain.

The website (www.ksdtrailers.online) lists numerous horse trailers for sale, valued at thousands of dollars each. A deputy checked the listed business address and found the location does not exist. The website claims KSD has additional locations in Europe and lists no local phone number. The company does not appear in local business directories.

A similar report surfaced in the Roseburg area in September. The website in that case (dks-trailers.com) was nearly identical, with the letters in the company name transposed (“DKS Trailers LLC”). The DKS website is no longer available. A complaint was made to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) on September 22, 2017, earning the company an “F” rating for deceptive business practices. The BBB confirmed the business was not located at the listed address in Roseburg, nor was it registered with the Oregon Secretary of State.

News reports warning consumers about “DKS Trailers LLC” were published in October. An update to the company’s BBB listing shows a subsequent complaint about “KSD Trailers LLC” of Medford on November 28, 2017.

Deputies warn potential consumers locally and beyond. Because the business claims to be “online only” with international shipping available, the apparent scam could potentially affect consumers around the world. Reports of online fraud can be made to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (www.ic3.gov).