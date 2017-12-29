Prosecutors: KF Man Who Tried to Run Over Deputy Is Danger to Public Safety

Lack of remorse and disregard for the law are among the sentencing enhancements prosecutors want in the case against a Klamath Falls man accused of trying to run down sheriff’s deputy. Mathew Derby is so far charged with attempted aggravated murder, theft and reckless driving after deputies chased him in a stolen car. He was shot after he drove the car directly at deputy. His current medical condition is not known so there is no word yet on when his case will proceed.

Under the current charges Derby would face a minimum of 10 years in prison, but prosecutors want sentencing enhancements including: threats of violence toward a witness or victim; persistent involvement in similar offenses; lack of remorse; being on court supervision at time of the offense; demonstrated disregard for the law and failure of prior sanctions to deter criminality. They deem his “incarceration necessary for public safety.”