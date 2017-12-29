Oregon Tech Reveals Plans For New Softball Field

The Oregon Tech Softball Field will be renovated next Fall. Plans include a new turf field, new bull pens, new wrap around bleachers with a press box, improved walkways, and a new field house that will include concessions, restrooms, and a team room. Construction is expected to start when the season ends in May and take until September.

The renovation is being made possible thanks to the generosity of long-time supporters and athletic fans, John and Lois Stilwell.

Head Softball Coach Greg Stewart said, “I have been blessed in my coaching tenure here at Oregon Tech to work with so many outstanding people. From all the dedicated players and their families, to outstanding assistant coaches, support staff and the administration, Oregon Tech and its softball program has had numerous people through the years who have made positive contributions to its rich tradition and successes on the field and in the classrooms. These accomplishments would not be possible without the partnership and support of the Klamath Falls community, fans, alumni, and donors like you.”

“Oregon Tech Softball will now be able reach another level of excellence in the form of a state-of-the-art turf softball field and a renovated complex due to a major gift from Oregon Tech fans, John and Lois Stilwell. I am overwhelmed thinking about what this new facility will mean to Oregon Tech and it will be a testimony to all the alumni that were a part in making Oregon Tech Softball what it is today.” Coach Stewart continued, “Please consider making a charitable contribution to this project to ensure that we see the scheduled improvements become a reality in the Fall of 2018.”