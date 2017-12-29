Former Kindergarten Volunteered Charged With Abusing Second Victim

Detectives have identified a second victim in the case of a former classroom volunteer charged with sexually abusing a kindergarten student. Jerry Duane Lodge, 72, of the 700-block of Crater Lake Avenue, has been lodged in the Jackson County Jail since detectives arrested him on December 8, 2017.

A grand jury indicted Lodge on two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree for abusing a 5-year-old student at Lower Table Rock Elementary School in White City. During the investigation, detectives identified a second victim from the same kindergarten classroom. On Friday, December 29, detectives added one new count of first degree sexual abuse to Lodge’s charges at the jail.

Lodge was in the classroom through the Foster Grandparent Program facilitated by Community Volunteer Network, a division of Pacific Retirement Services (PRS). The program places senior volunteers in classrooms throughout the Rogue Valley. Participants must pass a criminal background check. Detectives say once the abuse allegations surfaced on December 6, officials with Jackson County School District #9 and PRS cooperated fully with the criminal investigation and prevented Lodge from having further contact with students. School officials and JCSO detectives held a meeting with parents in the classroom following Lodge’s arrest.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case can call Detective Jason Penn at (541) 770-8925.