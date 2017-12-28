Teacher Sentenced For Threatening Former Student Over Affair

A former Lost River High teacher has pleaded guilty to witness tampering after police say he threatened a student to not tell anyone they had a sexual relationship. Jeffrey Vincent arrested in July after police learned of the threats and his relationship with the now 19-year-old that began when she was a student. He was sentenced to three years’ probation and sex offender treatment.

While on probation, Vincent may not have contact with the victim. He must also complete sex offender treatment and may not have contact with minors other than his children, or frequent places where minors gather.

Vincent also agreed to not contest any disciplinary action from the Oregon Teacher Standards and Practices Commission.