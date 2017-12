Klamath Ice Sports will host the Skate Out 2017 event December 31st, at the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena.

This event will feature a Family Skate from 3pm-5pm, followed by Family Broomball from 5pm-6pm, and an Open Skate from 7pm-9pm.

There’s no better way to end 2017 than by having some family fun on the ice!

For more information visit klamathicesports.org.