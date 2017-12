Klamath Ice Sports will host Sk8 2018 Monday, January 1st from 2:30pm – 4:30pm at the Bill Collier Ice Arena.

Enjoy the first open skate session of the year! Open session will be followed by Family Broomball from 5pm-6pm.

Regular prices apply for both sessions.

For more information and ticket prices contact the Bill Collier Ice Arena at 541-850-5758.