Several New State Laws, Taxes Start January 1

New state transportation taxes begin Monday as part of the Legislature’s $5.3 billion transportation funding plan. The gas tax will increase 4 cents up to 34. Car registration fees will increase $13 up to $43 and title fees will go up $16 to $93 for a regular title. There are also higher fees to register trailers, motorcycles, mopeds and heavy trucks.

A new gun law goes into effect in Oregon Monday. Under Senate Bill 719 a judge can issue what’s called an extreme risk protection order to take firearms away from people determined to pose an immediate threat to themselves or family members. Only a judge can issue the order. The person can get the guns back when the order expires.

The bottle bill expands on Monday. Currently a 10 cent deposit on beer, water and soft drinks, beginning in 2018, nearly all beverage bottles will require a deposit and offer the redemption including coffee, tea, hard cider, fruit juice, coconut water, kombucha and other drinks. Not included: wine, distilled spirits, milk, infant formula, and meal replacements.