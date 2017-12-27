Public Comment Open for Swan Lake Hydro Proposal

Public comment is now open for the long-proposed Swan Lake hydro-electric project in Klamath County. The project is estimated to cost $2 billion but be able to power up to 600,000 homes using two reservoirs and a pumping station on a combination of federal and private land 11 miles northeast of Klamath Falls. Comment on the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission website.

A draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) is expected by August, with a comment period to be completed by October. A final EIS is expected by December, which coincides with the deadline for filing comments, recommendations, agency terms and conditions for the project.

According to an Economic and Fiscal Impact Analysis by ECONorthwest, the hydro project will create 3,363 equivalent-jobs through its development and construction, and provide over 30 jobs in its operations. The plan is expected to operate for 45 years, providing a $2.1 million increase annually in county tax revenue