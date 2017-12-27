Homeless Man Arrested in Downtown Beating

A homeless Klamath Falls man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly beating a woman in an alley downtown on Saturday. James Franklin Harrison was arrested for allegedly attacking the victim with a large stick in an alley between Main and Pine off Seventh. The victim has a broken jaw and fractured skull. Harrison was ordered held on $500,000 bail. In court Tuesday he was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon and was appointed Attorney Alycia Kersey to represent him. His next scheduled court date is January 3.