Deputies Seek Man Whose Probation Should Have Been Revoked

Jackson County Deputies are asking your help in locating a man with a felony arrest warrant. On December 8 John Martin Phelan, 64, was convicted of assault in the second degree for beating his girlfriend in their White City home in August. His sentence included time served in jail plus four days, and five years of supervised probation. He was released from jail on December 11.

Deputies were called to the victim’s home on Saturday, December 16, at 11:30 a.m. and on Monday, December 18, at 2:00 am to investigate vandalism to windows of the residence. After the second incident, Phelan was found on the ground nearby, intoxicated and injured. He was transported to the hospital for medical treatment and was cited and released for causing property damage. Due to a clerical error, deputies on scene were unable to confirm the terms of Phelan’s probation, which prohibit him from contacting the victim. The district attorney’s office has since filed a motion to revoke Phelan’s probation; a judge has signed a felony arrest warrant.

Phelan is known to frequent the White City area. He is 5’11″ tall and weighs 220 lbs. He has gray hair and green eyes. Anyone who sees Phelan or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call dispatch at (541) 776-7206.