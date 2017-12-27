Beavers Prepared For Pac 12 Opener

THE GAME: Oregon State (8-4, 0-0 Pac-12) opens Pac-12 play with three home games, beginning with the Colorado Buffaloes (8-4, 0-0) at 8 p.m. on Friday at Gill Coliseum.



TELEVISION: The game will be televised on ESPNU with Steve Quis and Corey Williams calling the action. It is available online at this link.



RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. It can also be heard online at this link. It can also be heard on Sirius 132 and XM 381.



LIVE STATS: There will be live stats at this link.



QUICKLY: Oregon State is shooting 51.9 percent from the field in its seven games at Gill Coliseum; 42.1 percent in the five games away from Gill Coliseum … The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 in scoring defense (70.2) and steals (6.9) … Oregon State is 6-0 when shooting 50 percent or better from the field … Stephen Thompson Jr. needs 41 points to become the 40th Oregon State player to join the 1,000-point club … Thompson Jr. is shooting 45.5 percent (15-for-33) from beyond the arc the last five games … Drew Eubanks is fourth in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage (.681); he finished fourth in that category as a sophomore (.587) and a freshman (.580) … Tres Tinkle is shooting 91.7 percent (22-for-24) from the free throw line the last five games … Tinkle has scored 20-plus points in five of the 12 games this season … Ronnie Stacy played a season-high 19 minutes at Kent State and had five points, two rebounds and one turnover … Gligorije Rakocevic missed the Kent State game with an injured right calf.



vs. COLORADO: Oregon State and Colorado meet for the 21st time with the Buffaloes holding a 14-6 advantage. Five of Oregon State’s six wins in the series have come at Gill Coliseum where they have a 5-3 edge against the Buffs.



Colorado won both meetings last season. The first was 85-78 on Jan. 26 at the Coors Events Center in Boulder and the second was 60-52 on Feb. 16 in Corvallis. Drew Eubanks averaged 20.5 points and 9.5 rebounds in the two games. Stephen Thompson Jr. had 26 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals in the game at the Coors Events Center.



The teams split two years ago with each winning at home. Colorado won the first game, 71-54, on Jan. 13, 2016 in Boulder, while the Beavers rebounded with a 60-56 win on Feb. 6, 2016 in Corvallis.



Since Colorado became a member of the Pac-12 in 2011, the Buffaloes have won eight of the 12 games, including two in the Pac-12 Tournament (74-68 in 2013 and 78-71 in 2015).



A WIN OVER THE BUFFALOES: If Oregon State defeats Colorado it will improve to 9-4 overall and start 1-0 in Pac-12 play. It would also:

Be Oregon State’s sixth-straight win at Gill Coliseum.

Snap a two-game losing streak to Colorado.

Be the second time in four years under Wayne Tinkle the Beavers won their Pac-12 opener (70-57 over Oregon on Jan. 3, 2016).

Be the fourth time since 1994-95 that Oregon State won its Pac-12 opener (2004-05, 2010-11 and 2015-16 were the others).



