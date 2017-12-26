Fugitive in Deputy’s 2007 Death Captured in Mexico

A man wanted for killing an Oregon deputy ten years ago has been captured in Mexico. In June 2007 Marion County Deputy Kelly Fredinburg was en route to an emergency call when his patrol car was hit head-on by a vehicle driven by Alfredo De Jesus Ascencio.

Deputy Fredinburg’s patrol car caught fire and he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Deputy Fredinburg joined the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in August 2006 after working the previous six years for the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He was 33 years old when he died. Oscar Ascencio Amaya, a 19 year old passenger in Ascencio’s vehicle, also died as a result of the crash.

Following an investigation by OSP the case was presented to a Marion County Grand Jury and on August 3, 2007, Ascencio was indicted for two counts of Criminally Negligent Homicide. Ascencio fled to Mexico prior to being arraigned on the charges.

In 2010 the Marion County District Attorney’s Office successfully filed an Article IV prosecution which allows certain crimes committed in the U.S. to be prosecuted by the Mexican Judicial System. A Mexican arrest warrant was issued for Ascencio for causing the deaths of Deputy Fredinburg and Oscar Ascencio Amaya.

On January 20, 2017, Ascencio was arrested on that warrant in the Mexican State of Puebla. He was transported to the Mexican State of Baja California where he was accidentally released approximately one month later, in February of 2017. The warrant for De Jesus Ascencio remained valid and active after his release. On December 21, 2017 OSP learned that Ascencio, age 29, was arrested in the State of MichoacÃ¡n, on an arrest warrant.

OSP has worked jointly with the Marion County District Attorney’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Department, FBI Agents assigned in Mexico City and Salem, the U.S. Embassy, Interpol, and the Mexican Attorney General’s Office in this investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.