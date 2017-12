We have a local air stagnation advisory in effect until 8:00am Wednesday. In addition the Air Quality Advisory for today through noon Wednesday is a RED Advisory Call meaning ONLY PELLET STOVES and EXEMPTIONS may be used within the Air Quality Zone. Outside the Air Quality Zone: All woodstove, pellet stoves and fireplaces may be used, however they ask that you use another source of heat if it’s available. Outdoor or Open Burning is prohibited Countywide.