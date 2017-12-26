Dog Lake Road to Reopen Thursday

Dog Lake Road reopens this Thursday December 28. Also known as Forest Road 4017 in the Fremont-Winema National Forest, the road has been closed since a massive slide last spring but after years of instability.

For the past two weeks, a Federal Highways contractor worked on reinforcing the soils around the roadway to slow the movement of the slide. Soil nails were installed and will be monitored as the area rests over the winter to determine if the mitigation was successful.

Approximately 200 feet of the road was stabilized. Visitors to the area will see a length of chain link covering a mat made of coconut fiber on the downhill slope. The coconut mat is biodegradable and allows vegetation to come through. Eventually plants will start growing on the slope again to help further stabilize the soil.

Monitoring will take place in the spring. If the mitigation measures worked, paving is expected to be done in late spring or early summer to finish the road repairs.

The original road closure was scheduled to go through December 31 to allow enough time to get the work done.

“We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as we work to restore the Dog Lake Road,” Lakeview District Ranger Dave Brillenz said. “Repairing the road and ensuring that it is safe for public travel is among our top priorities.”

Dog Lake Road was severely damaged due to a large, long term landslide which became active last spring when snowmelt and rain saturated soils. The road was closed as a result and reopened July 7 when conditions had stabilized enough for a temporary fix to restore public access.

The same section of road was impacted in 1995 and closed from mid-April through June of that year for repairs. At that time, the road was damaged due to severe erosion caused by heavy runoff from melting snowpack and wet spring storms.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.