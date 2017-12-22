Winning Streak Ends At Kent State

KENT, Ohio – Oregon State’s six-game winning streak was snapped in a tough 79-78 loss to Kent State on Thursday night at the M.A.C. Center.



Tres Tinkle and Stephen Thompson Jr. scored 25 points apiece to lead the Beavers (8-4) in their final non-conference game of the season.



Tinkle added nine rebounds and three steals and went 9-for-9 from the free throw line. Thompson Jr. made four 3-pointers in the final 30 seconds that saw a late comeback fall one point short.



Drew Eubanks finished with 10 points and five rebounds and Ronnie Stacy played well off the bench with five points and two boards in 19 minutes.



Oregon State built a seven-point first-half lead before the Golden Flashes cut it to 28-27 at the break. Kent State was up nine points with 1:27 to play before Thompson Jr. hit his four triples, including one at the buzzer, for the final score.



Jaylin Walker led Kent State (6-6) with 25 points.



The Beavers open Pac-12 play against Colorado at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 29 at Gill Coliseum. The game will be televised nationally on ESPNU.



