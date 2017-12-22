Theater Appreciation Course – The Ross Ragland Theater

The Ross Ragland Theater, in partnership with KCC, is offering a four credit Theater Appreciation course that gives high school students sixteen and up, college credits while learning on introduction to Theater.

The online course runs from January 8th through March 23rd, with labs on Saturdays from 9am-noon at the Ross Ragland. Cost for course is $25.00 per credit.

Deadline to sign up is Monday, January 8th.

Students will learn general topics including comedy, drama, and classics.

For more information contact The Ross Ragland Theater or visit www.rrtheater.org.