New KCFD Division Chief Sworn In

Klamath County Fire District No. 1 has new Division Chief. Matthew Hitchcock was sworn in earlier this month. Matthew and his wife Corie, along with Son Jacob and daughters Alicia and Olivia relocated to the Klamath Basin from Barksdale AFB, Louisiana. Mr. Hitchcock brings with him 22 years of Military Fire experience.

Mr. Hitchcock’s certifications such IFSAC Fire Officer IV, Fire Inspector III, Fire Instructor III, and Hazmat IC along with his Bachelor’s Degree and in combination with his experience having held the positions of Assistant Chief of Fire Prevention, Operations; Deputy Fire Chief; and his final assignment where he worked with a management team comprised of retired military leaders dedicated to inspiring a younger generation of firefighters, Mr. Hitchcock has the technical and administrative tools and experience the District was looking form.

The District is looking forward to working with DC Hitchcock and happy to have his family as a part of the District family.