17th Annual Klamath County Bridal & Prom Show

Party Time Rentals & Sales will host the 17th Annual Bridal & Prom Show Saturday, January 7th from 10am to 4pm at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.

This is the best opportunity to explore and experience the top wedding professionals, vendors, event and rental services, and more in Klamath County. Prizes will be given away every half hour, with one major grand prize winner.

Register at Party Time Events for the Nearlywed Game, Cake Drive, or Bridal Pre-Registration. Registration ends January 6th.

Admission is free, but Party Time encourages donations to the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank.

For more information contact Party Time Events & Sales or visit the event page on Facebook.