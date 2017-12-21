The 11 student-athletes signed with the Beavers on Wednesday

Meet the 11 new Beavers who signed National Letters of Intent to join the Oregon State program starting in 2018. Click each player’s name for their complete bio.

Bradley Bickler | DE | 6-7 | 240 | Beaverton, Ore.

Keishon Dawkins | OT | 6-5 | 265 | Wilsonville, Ore.

Jake Dukart | QB | 6-1 | 175 | Lake Oswego, Ore.

Craig Francois | LB | 6-2 | 225 | Pasadena, Calif.

Isaac Hodgins | DT | 6-0 | 288 | Oakley, Calif.

Jesiah Irish | WR | 6-0 | 170 | Snoqualmie, Wash.

Jake Levengood | OL | 6-4 | 260 | Vacaville, Calif.

Kase Rogers | RB | 6-0 | 185 | Houston, Texas

Isaiah Smalls | TE | 6-4 | 230 | Los Angeles, Calif.

Isaiah Tufaga | LB | 6-0 | 205 | Laie, Hawai’i

DeShon Wilson | CB | 6-0 | 190 | Hayward, Calif.