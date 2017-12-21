OSU Changing Vax Requirement With 6th Meningitis Case

A sixth Oregon State University student has been diagnosed with meningococcal disease so now school administrators are changing the vaccination requirements. The School announced yesterday that by February 15, all students under the age of 26 at the Corvallis campus will have to show they’ve been vaccinated against the meningitis B strain.

From the OSU Website:

× The MenB vaccine is available at SHS or an area pharmacy. You must be fully vaccinated by February 15, 2018 if you are a current Corvallis campus student age 25 or under.

Meningococcal disease is a serious, potentially fatal infection that most often causes severe swelling of the tissue around the brain and spinal cord (meningitis) or a serious blood infection (meningococcemia).

Meningococcal meningitis is when the brain and spinal cord swelling is caused by the Neisseria menigitidis bacteria. Of these bacteria, Type B causes approximately 38 percent of the cases in Oregon and is the cause of the present outbreak at OSU.

The best defense is getting vaccinated.