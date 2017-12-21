Grand Jury: Officer Involved Shooting Justified

Klamath County Grand Jury

Dear Community Members,

We, the Klamath County Grand Jury, having reviewed the officer involved shooting which occurred on Novemb er 24,2017 have determined that the shooting was justified. We reached our conclusion after a careful examination of all the evidence. This included the video footage from the body camera, the investigation conducted by the Oregon State Police, the testimony of a DPSST training officer, the testimony of Klamath Falls Police Department Officers, two neighborhood witnesses and the testimony of Officer Taylor Herbst.

Law enforcement officers consistently put their lives at risk in order to protect the community. As part of their duty to protect, we authorize them to carry deadly weapons. Unfortunately, there are times when suspects’ behaviors and interactions with law enforcement place an officer’s life and the lives of other community members in danger. At times like this, the officer is justified in using deadly force. In this case, given the facts and circumstances known to Officer Herbst at the time of her encounter with Mr. Hernandez, and Mr. Hernandez’s possession of a firearm and physical altercation with her, the use of force by officer Herbst was justified.

We regret that circumstances arose that forced Officer Herbst into making a decision law

enforcement officers never want to have to make. We also extend deepest sympathy to Mr. Emilio Hemandez’s family.