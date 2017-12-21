Bend Woman Killed In Hail Storm Accident

A woman from Bend has been killed in a crash during a hailstorm on Hwy 101 near Bandon. OSP say Vanessa Goodwin was southbound on 101 when she lost control in the storm and went into the oncoming lane, colliding with an SUV driven by Everett Harty of Winston. Harty and his wife have non-life threatening injuries but Goodwin died at the scene.

The Oregon State Police was assisted by Bandon Police Department, North Bend Police Department, Coos County Sheriff’s office, Millington Fire, Green Acres Fire and the Oregon Department of Transportation. The weather (hail storm) and speed are being considered as contributing factors for the crash.