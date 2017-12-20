Discover the Winter Forests of the Klamath Basin – Klamath County Library

The Klamath County Library will host a Discover event Thursday, December 28th at 5pm.

Nature might slow down a bit during the winter months, but it’s no less exciting! This event is part of a series of nature-themed films, workshops and other activities for all ages brought to you by Teresa “Bird” Wicks from the Great Outdoor Alliance each month through July 2018.

During this program, participants will explore winter strategies of the flora and fauna of the east side of the Cascades. Learn fascinating facts, join in games, and even craft an art project celebrating our local environment.

For more information visit www.klamathpartnership.org, or visit the Great Outdoor Alliance on Facebook.