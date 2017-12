Now through February 2nd, Youth Rising is taking can donations from the community to help fund a trip to Washington DC.

The trip to DC will feature a national leadership and prevention conference and the youth will have the opportunity to meet with representatives.

Bring cans and plastic bottles to the Youth Rising Drop-in Center, 1011 Main Street, Klamath Falls, between 3pm and 6pm.

For more information visit www.Youth-Rising.com.