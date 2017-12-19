We have a winter storm warning and advisory from 1 pm this afternoon to 7 am Wednesday in which we could see between 4 to 10 inches of snow. The winter storm warning is for highway 97 between Chiloquin and Crescent. There is also a winter weather advisory for most the rest of the areas of Klamath County and Western Lake County.

Winter storm warning remains in effect from 1 pm this afternoon to 7 am pst Wednesday… … Winter weather advisory remains in effect from 1 pm this afternoon to 7 am pst Wednesday… * what: warning level accumulations of 4 to 8 inches, with localized amounts up to 10 inches expected. Advisory snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts up to 6 inches expected. * where: the winter storm warning is for the highway 97 between Chiloquin and crescent. The winter weather advisory is for most other areas of Klamath County including highway 97 from Chiloquin south to Klamath Falls, highways 140 and 66, and Klamath Falls. * when: 1 pm this afternoon to 7 am Wednesday. The heaviest snowfall rates will occur between 4 pm this afternoon and 10 pm this evening. * additional details… Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute today. Look for significant reductions in visibility at times. Precautionary/preparedness actions… * travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * if you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you.