Beavers Going For Seven Straight at Kent State

THE GAME: Oregon State (8-3) concludes its non-conference slate against Kent State (5-6) at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Thursday at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio.



TELEVISION: The game will be televised on ESPN3 with Ty Linder and Tanner Castora calling the action. It is available online at this link.



RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. It can also be heard online at this link.



LIVE STATS: There will be live stats at this link.



SOCIAL MEDIA: Live updates will be available on Twitter and Facebook.



TICKETS: Fans can secure Oregon State men’s basketball single-game tickets by visiting this link or calling 541-737-2050.



QUICKLY: Oregon State has won back-to-back games by three points or less for the first time since 2009 (71-70 vs. Vermont in overtime; 65-62 vs. Stanford in overtime) … The Beavers have equaled their longest winning streak since 1992-93; the 2002-03 and 2004-05 teams also won six straight … Stephen Thompson Jr. has led the team in assists in four straight games (6.0 per game) … Ethan Thompson shot 87.5 percent (14-for-16) from the free throw line the last three games … Tres Tinkle is the only player on the team to score in double figures all 11 games … Drew Eubanksis seventh in the nation in field goal percentage (.705) … The Beavers are 6-0 with Seth Berger in the starting lineup … Kendal Manuel averaged 9.0 points the past two games, while shooting 70.0 percent (7-for-10) from the field and 66.7 percent (4-for-6) from beyond the arc … Ben Konéscored two points and grabbed four rebounds in seven minutes (all in the second half) against Saint Louis.



vs. KENT STATE: Oregon State and Kent State meet for the third time with the Beavers leading the series 2-0.



Oregon State won the first meeting, 76-68, on Dec. 29, 1997 at the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium in Hilo, Hawai’i. Four Beavers scored in double figures, led by 18 points off the bench from Jerome Vaden. John Whorton led Kent State with a game-high 22 points.



The teams played last season with the Beavers winning 69-50 on Dec. 21 at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis. Kendal Manuel led four Oregon State players in double figures with a game-high 17 points. Jimmy Hall paced Kent State with 14 points.



A WIN OVER THE GOLDEN FLASHES: If Oregon State defeats Kent State it will improve to 9-3 overall and be the Beavers’ seventh consecutive win. It would also:

Equal Oregon State’s longest winning streak since the 1989-90 team won 10 in a row. The 1992-93 team won seven straight games.

Be the third time in four years under Wayne Tinkle the Beavers have nine or more wins through their first 12 games of the season (9-3 in 2014-15; 10-2 in 2015-16; 9-3 in 2017-18).

Be Oregon State’s first true road win since March 5, 2016 (86-82 over UCLA at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles).



A PERFECT DECEMBER?: Oregon State is 5-0 in December with three game remaining this month (at Kent State, vs. Colorado, vs. Utah). Since 1941, only one Oregon State team has gone undefeated in December and that was the 1980-81 squad that won all seven games that month and started 26-0.



Click on the PDF for the full game notes.



