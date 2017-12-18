Oregon Tech to Host K-12 Family Weekend

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Athletic Department has announced that next weekend will be K-12 Family Weekend at all Oregon Tech basketball games. All students Kindergarten through 12th grade will be admitted free.



OIT will host Multnomah University on Friday, December 29 and Warner Pacific College on Saturday, December 30 with the women’s games starting at 5:30 pm and the men’s games at 7:30 pm both nights.



“This is a great opportunity for parents to bring their families to a couple of games over the Christmas Holiday without breaking the bank,” said Interim Athletic Director Greg Stewart