Beavers Win Another Nail Biter

PORTLAND, Ore. – Oregon State battled back from a nine-point second-half deficit to defeat Saint Louis, 63-60, on Saturday night at the Moda Center in the Dam City Classic presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers.



With the win, the Beavers (8-3) extended their winning streak to six games, equaling their longest since the 1992-93 season.



It’s the second-straight game that came down to the final seconds, as the Beavers defeated Jacksonville State, 70-69, this past Tuesday at Gill Coliseum.



Tres Tinkle led Oregon State with 16 points and eight rebounds. Drew Eubanks added 12 points, six rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots. Ethan Thompson was the other Beaver in double figures with 11 points.



Ben Koné, who had played in only one game this season, checked in late in the second half and provided a spark with two points and four rebounds in seven minutes. Kendal Manuel had a solid night for the second straight game, finishing with eight points, including two clutch 3-pointers.



Saint Louis (5-6) took a 41-32 lead with 15:43 to play on a 3-pointer by Jordan Goodwin. The Beavers chipped away and eventually took a 45-43 lead on two free throws by Koné. The teams went back and forth before Oregon State eventually took the lead for good with 3:37 left on a layup by Eubanks.



Goodwin led the Billikens with 22 points and Davell Roby added 13.



Oregon State went on an early 12-0 run to take an 18-7 lead. But the Billikens answered with a 10-0 spurt that helped them take a 29-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.



The Beavers conclude their non-conference slate against Kent State at 4 p.m. PT (7 p.m. ET) on Thursday at the Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio. The game will be televised online on ESPN3.



