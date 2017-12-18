Beavers Blow By Gauchos In Dam City

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon State women’s basketball team shot 52.9 percent from the floor as it defeated UC Santa Barbara 74-49 Saturday evening in the Dam City Classic at the Moda Center in Portland, Ore.



“It was awesome to be up here,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “I love getting our team to Portland for our fans. It was a great atmosphere in the Moda Center tonight. I thought we fought well, and you have to give credit to UC Santa Barbara, because they just kept coming all night. I’m proud of the effort tonight – this was a great win.”



Freshman Aleah Goodman led the Beavers with a career-high 17 points on 5-for-8 shooting from the floor and 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range. The nation’s leader in 3-point percentage, Goodman also pulled down five rebounds and dished out two assists.



Sophomore Kat Tudor went 5-for-7 from the floor to tally 14 points and four assists. Freshman Taya Corosdale went 4-for-5 from the floor in her first career start, finishing in double-figures with 10 points.



Senior Marie Gulich continued her strong start to the season, scoring 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting to go with six rebounds and four blocks. Sophomore Mikayla Pivec filled the stat sheet yet again, recording eight points, seven rebounds, six assists a steal and a block.



As a team, Oregon State shot 56.3 percent from 3-point range. The Beavers provided 23 assists on 27 made baskets.

Corosdale ended the first quarter with a triple to send the Beavers into the second leading 14-7.



Oregon State wasted little time going ahead by double figures in the second, extending the edge to 19-9 before a Gaucho timeout. The Beavers would continue to roll after the media break, extending a 15-3 run to go in front by 17. Oregon State caught fire before the break, hitting on 10 of their final 13 first-half field goal attempts to head to the intermission up 41-18.



The Beavers shot 59.3 percent from the floor in the first half, and 75 percent from beyond the arc.



The two sides traded through most of the third quarter, as the Beavers went to the closing frame up by 25. Oregon State remained in control from there, taking the win by 25.



The Beavers will be back at home on Wednesday, when they host UC Davis at 6 p.m. in their final nonconference game of the season.



