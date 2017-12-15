Suspicious Black Van Seen Near Sterns Elementary

Staff at Stearns Elementary are continuing to be vigilant this week after reports of a suspicious van in the neighborhood.

“We’re monitoring, we’re paying attention and making sure kids are safe,” said Principal Beth Clark.

There have been reports of a new model black van with tinted windows and a YMCA sticker or logo near Stearns Elementary. The YMCA has stated this is not one of its vehicles.

“It did not pull in here, it did not approach any of our students,” Clark said.

She said only one student at Stearns participates in the YMCA after school program, and an adult always escorts that student to the proper vehicle, making contact with the driver and verifying all is safe. School staff and parent and grandparent volunteers also escort students to buses and the pickup area when school lets out for the day.

Today, Dec. 15, is the last day of school before winter break. The break runs for two weeks, with students returning on Jan.2.

Clark has also been communicating with the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer as the officer investigates the suspicious van. Several alerts on news media and social media have warned families to be cautious, though thus far there is no evidence this van has violated any laws.

The YMCA has asked anyone with information to contact law enforcement. The Y is also in contact with the SRO in investigating the issue.