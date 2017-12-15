Oregon Tech adds South Salem Standout

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Head coach Jeff Corkill announced recently that Ashley Zhu (Salem, Ore.) will join the Oregon Tech women’s golf team beginning next fall.



Zhu, from south Salem High School, is currently ranked 3rd in the Oregon Junior Golf Team point rankings. 2017 Junior America’s Cup player for team Oregon. 4.0 GPA and is the President of the South Salem DECA Competitive Club.



“Ashley is a brilliant young lady that will excel in our engineering programs at Oregon Tech,” said Corkill. “She is also a very skilled golfer. She has competed at the top level in Oregon junior golf winning many OGA and OSAA events. I feel as though Ashley will compete for a top spot on the Oregon Tech team next season as well as vi for conference and nation honors. We are very excited to make her a part of something special.”



Ashley is the daughter of Rui and Amber Zhu and plans to major in renewable energy beginning this fall at Oregon Tech.