Christmas Dinner – Six One Eight Restaurant

Six One Eight Restaurant will offer Christmas Dinner for the homeless and families in need December 25th, from 3pm-6pm.

Christmas dinner will be served to families and friends at no cost. They only ask for donations of canned food, or coats, as they will be donated to the mission and the food bank.

Dinner will be Homemade Turkey breast, mashed potatoes and gravy, homemade stuffing, and a slice of key lime pie.

Everything can be eaten in the facility or taken ToGO.

For more information visit Six One Eight Restaurant & Lounge on Facebook.