Beavers Prepare to Take to Moda Center in Dam City Classic

THE GAME: The No. 17 ranked Oregon State women’s basketball team heads to Portland Saturday for a matchup with UC Santa Barbara in the Dam City Classic at the Moda Center. The game is will mark Oregon State’s first ever women’s basketball game at the Moda Center.

FOLLOW ALONG: Saturday’s game will air live on Pac-12 Network and Pac-12 Oregon with Guy Haberman and Layshia Clarendon on the call. You can also listen on KEJO 1240 in the Corvallis area with Ron Callan. A live stats link will also be available.

WHAT’S COMING UP: The Beavers will host their final nonconference game on Wednesday, as UC Davis visits Gill Coliseum. Oregon State will open up Pac-12 play with games against Washington and Washington State on Dec. 29 and 31, respectively.

OSU VS. UC SANTA BARBARA: Saturday will mark the seventh all-time meeting between the Beavers and Gauchos. The teams last met at the Hardwood Tournament of Hope in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico in 2012, a contest the Beavers won 49-46.

QUICK HITTERS:

- Oregon State is 97-17 since the start of the 2014-15 season.

- The Beavers’ three highest win totals have all come over the last three seasons (27 in 2014-15, 32 in 2015-16, 31 in 2016-17).

- OSU has made the tournament in four-straight seasons, and has reached the Sweet 16 in back-to-back years, including a Final Four run in 2016.

- The Beavers have entered the last two NCAA Tournaments as a No. 2 seed.

- Oregon State has produced four-straight 20-win seasons.

- The Beavers have been ranked in every USA Today/WBCA Coaches’ poll, dating back to the 2013-14 postseason rankings. OSU’s highest ever ranking came at the end of the 2015-16 campaign, when the Beavers came in at No. 2.

- Oregon State went 7-3 vs. ranked opponents last season, with wins over No. 9 Washington, No. 8/10 Stanford (twice), No. 15 UCLA (twice), No. 20 California and No. 23 Arizona State.

- The Beavers have earned six wins over top-10 opponents over the last three seasons, including a victory over No. 4 Baylor in the Elite Eight in 2015-16.

- Oregon State is 14-7 in its last 21 games vs. ranked opponents.

- The Beavers have not lost back-to-back games since they fell to USC and UCLA on Jan. 17 and 20 of 2014.

- Oregon State is one of nine teams to have three players selected over the course of the last two WNBA Drafts, and is one of five programs to have at least a trio of players selected in the first two rounds over that span.

- The Beavers finished the 2016-17 season sixth in the nation in scoring defense at 54.4 points per game and seventh in field goal percentage defense at 34.5 percent.

- The Beavers lead the nation in field goal percentage, and sit third in the country in 3-point percentage.

- Oregon State is also first in the NCAA in assist/turnover ratio, and is second nationally in assists.

- The Beavers have had at least four players in double figures in eight of their nine contests the year, including in four-straight games.

- Oregon State has held six opponents under 30 percent shooting this season, and seven opponents below 32 percent.

- The Beavers have outscored their opponents in bench points in all nine games this season.

- Nine of Oregon State’s 10 active players have scored in double-figures at least once this season.

- The Beavers have the top three player in the Pac-12 in field goal percentage in Joanna Grymek (66.7), Marie Gulich (66.3) and Mikayla Pivec(63.9).

GERMAN SENSATION: Marie Gulich Quick Hitters

- Is on the Lisa Leslie Award Preseason Watch List (nation’s top center)

- Has posted back-to-back double-doubles

- Maui Jim Maui Classic All-Tournament Team

- Is shooting 66.3 percent from the floor on the season, good for fifth in the nation and second in the Pac-12.

- Has scored in double-figures in all nine games this year, and in 16 of her last 17 contests, dating back to last season.

- Currently sits eighth in Oregon State history with 126 career blocks. Gulich now needs six more rejections to match Tanya Mothershed (1982-85) for seventh.

- Is currently 15th in Oregon State history with 606 career rebounds. She needs one more to match Debbie Dalluge (1985-89) for 14th and six more to match Robyn Clark (1980-83) for 13th.

- Has scored at least 14 points in eight of OSU’s nine games this season.

- Blocked seven shots in the season opener, a career-high and tied for the ninth-best single-game total in program history.

- Is currently fifth in the nation with 3.1 blocks per game.

- Has blocked at least three shots in six of OSU’s nine games this season, including four contests with four blocks or more.

- All-Pac-12 Selection in 2016-17

- Hit the game-winning put-back and knocked down a pair of free throws to ice Oregon State’s win over Stanford on Feb. 24, helping the Beavers secure a Pac-12 title.

- Set a career-high with 16 rebounds vs. UCLA in the Pac-12 Tournament semi-finals.

- Pulled down 293 rebounds last year, good for seventh in Oregon State history.

- Is the only Oregon State player to play in all 113 of the team’s games since the start of the 2014-15 season.

- Played in exhibition contests with the German national team this summer, and has played with both the German U-18 and U-20 National Teams in the past.

PIVEC AND ROLL: Mikayla Pivec Quick Hitters

- Maui Jim Maui Classic All-Tournament Team

- Is shooting a blistering 63.9 percent from the floor this season, good for 14th in the nation and the second-highest national percentage among guards. It is also the second-best shooting percentage nationally among underclassmen.

- Pivec is shooting 71.7 percent from two-point range on the year.

- Is averaging 7.0 rebounds per game, the third-highest average among guards in the Pac-12.

- Tallied 10 assists on Dec. 10, the highest total by an Oregon State player since Sydney Wiese has 10 vs. UC Davis on Dec. 14, 2016.

- Recorded her first career 20-point game on Dec. 2 vs. Utah State

- Was named Oregon State Scholar Athlete of the Month for December, holding a 4.0 GPA as a BioMedical Engineering major.

- Has shot at least 50 percent from the floor in five-straight games.

- Notched her first career double-double in the season opener, going for 15 points and 15 rebounds.

- Pac-12 All-Freshman Team in 2016-17.

- Earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors twice last season, tied with Sydney Wiese and Jamie Weisner for the most by an Oregon State player since the award began in 2011.

- Also threw javelin for the Oregon State track team in the spring, posting the fourth-best mark in OSU history in the event with a throw of 142-4 at the Oregon Twilight Meet.

- Highest-rated signee in Oregon State history prior to Andrea Aquino signing in November, coming in as the No. 24 player in the nation according to ESPN.

- Won the Washington state-title for the javelin throw in her senior year

- Averaged 21.7 points, 14.1 rebounds, 4.4 steals and 4.1 assists in high school.

GREAT SCOTT: Scott Rueck Quick Hitters

- Inked a contract extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.

- 2017 John R. Wooden Pac-12 Coach of the Year, becoming one of five coaches in conference history to win the honor multiple times.

- Has been a finalist for the Naismith National Coach of the Year the last two seasons.

- Finished second to Geno Auriemma in the AP National Coach of the Year voting in 2016.

- Record at Oregon State is 160-83 making him the second-winningest coach in Oregon State history. Aki Hill holds the Oregon State wins record with 274.

- Rueck engineered an accelerated turnaround at Oregon State, bringing the program into national prominence during his seven seasons as head coach.

- Prior to joining Oregon State, Rueck served as head coach at George Fox in Newburg, Ore., where he built the program into a Division III national power, winning an NCAA title in 2009.

- Rueck’s teams have consistently been known for outstanding defense. The Beavers have allowed 56.4 points per game over the course of his tenure. George Fox allowed just 48.3 points per contest in 2009-10, Rueck’s final year there, and set a school record with 45.4 points allowed under Rueck in 2007-08.

- Graduated from Oregon State in 1991.

KT-MAC ATTACK: Katie McWilliams Quick Hitters

- Leads the Beavers with an average of 30.2 minutes per game early on this season.

- Is fourth in the nation in assist/turnover ratio at 4.44

- Dished out 10 assists on Wednesday, a new career high.

- Has six rebounds in back-to-back games.

- Has an assist in 15-straight games dating back to last season.

- Pac-12 Freshman Honorable Mention in 2015-16.

- Went 3-for-3 from 3-point range against UConn in the 2016 Final Four.

- Pac-12 Academic Honorable Mention last season.

- Scored 29 points in last year’s season-opener vs. Lamar, going 7-for-8 from 3-point range in the contest.

- Shot 86.1 percent from the free-throw line, and hit 12 of her 14 attempts from the charity stripe last season.

- Was the highest ranked recruit in Oregon State history, prior to Mikayla Pivec joining the team in the 2016 recruiting class.

- Earned numerous awards in the state of Oregon during her high school career, including: two All-State honors, Oregon Live Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Oregon Sports Award for Best Prep Basketball Player and Gatorade Oregon Player of the Year.

GET SOME TUDOR-ING: Kat Tudor Quick Hitters

- Is 14th in the nation and tied for first in the Pac-12 in 3-pointers per game.

- Has hit at least four 3-pointers in six of her last nine games.

- Is currently on pace to break Sydney Wiese‘s sophomore record for 3-pointers in the Beavers’ 27th game of the season, Feb. 18 vs. USC. At her current pace, Tudor would break Wiese’s overall single-season record of 112 in the Beavers’ 33rd game.

- Has converted 10 2-point field goals this season, surpassing her total of nine from her freshman campaign.

- Made her first career start in the season-opener.

- Posted her first career double-double vs. Nort Carolina Central, setting career highs with 23 points and 11 rebounds. All of her boards came on the defensive end.

- Her 3-point percentage of .412 last season would have been good for 25th in the NCAA, if Tudor had reached the NCAA threshold of two made 3-pointers per game (averaging 1.40).

- Scored 17 points vs. Southern Utah last season, hitting five 3-pointers in the contest.

- Made 371 three-pointers in her high-school career

- Helped St. Mary’s High School win the 2015 California state title

REMAIN KALMER: Taylor Kalmer Quick Hitters

- Has scored in double-figures in seven of Oregon State’s nine games this season.

- Set a career-high with 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting vs. San Jose State on Sunday.

- Matched a career-high, playing 30 minutes vs. Savannah State

- Has made at least one 3-pointer in every game this season.

- Has scored 95 points this season, already surpassing her total from last season.

- Played important minutes for Oregon State at last season’s Pac-12 Tournament, partially due to the loss of Katie McWilliams

- Rueck credited Kalmer with playing the best basketball of her career vs. Stanford in the Pac-12 Tournament Final.

- Shot 42 percent from the field last season, and 55 percent from two-point range.

- Pac-12 Academic Honorable Mention last season.

- Named Oregon State’s Most Improved Player at the team’s 2016 Awards Banquet.

- Was named a Scholar Athlete all four years of high school.

GETTING MADDIE: Madison Washington Quick Hitters

- Notched her first career double-digit scoring performance vs. Utah State on Dec. 2, going 5-for-6 from the floor to finish with 10 points.

- Is shooting 51.7 percent from the floor this season.

- Has 24 assists this season, already doubling her total from 2016-17.

- Has recorded multiple assists in four-straight games.

- Made her first career start in the season opener.

- Played in two of Oregon State’s three Pac-12 Tournament games.

- USA Today First Team All-Nevada selection

- Helped Bishop Gorman High School reach the Nevada state title game three times

- Averaged 12.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game her senior season

IT’S ALL GOODMAN: Aleah Goodman Quick Hitters

- Leads the nation in 3-point percentage at 59.3 percent.

- Has a total of 20 assists over her last four games.

- Played the final game of her high school career at Gill Coliseum, leading La Salle to a state title.

- Two-time Oregon state 5A champion.

- Three-time Oregon 5A Player of the Year

- 2017 McDonalds All-America nominee

- Is not ticklish.

YO JO: Joanna Grymek Quick Hitters

- Leads the Pac-12 in field goal percentage at 66.7 percent.

- Matched a career-high with 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting on Wednesday vs. Savannah State.

- Has scored at least 15 points in four-straight games, going 21-for-30 from the floor over that stretch.

- Had a breakout performance vs. North Carolina Central, going 7-for-7 from the floor to finish with 16 points. She also tallied three blocks in the contest.

- Has blocked two shots in six of her first eight games.

- Played the last two seasons at Seward County Community College

- NJCAA All-American in 2016-17

- Averaged 15.4 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in her sophomore season at Seward, shooting 62.9 percent from the floor.

- Made the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in both of her seasons at Seward.

- Represented Poland in the FIBA U20 European Championships in Spain’s Canary Island.

FULFILL YOUR DESTINY: Destiny Slocum Quick Hitters

- Redshirting the 2017-18 season due to NCAA regulations, after transferring from Maryland.

- 2017 WBCA National Freshman of the Year.

- Big Ten Freshman of the Year

- Second-Team All-Big Ten last season.

- 2016 McDonalds All-American at Mountain View High School

THROPAY AS YOU GO: Janessa Thropay Quick Hitters

- Scored four points on Sunday vs. San Jose State, matching a career-high.

- Has played in all nine games this season. Did not play more than three games in a row at any point during her freshman campaign.

- Did not play in 23-straight games to end the 2016-17 season.

- Sang the national anthem prior to both the men’s and women’s basketball games on Friday Dec. 30.

- McDonalds All-America nominee her senior season of high school

- First-Team All-California in high school

SAY TAY KID: Taya Corosdale Quick Hitters

- Is shooting 46.5 percent on the season.

- Has at least five rebounds in three-straight games, and at least two assists in each of her last five appearances.

- Scored 13 points vs. San Jose State on Dec. 10.

- Jordan Brand Classic All-American.

- Two-time King County League MVP

- Earned a five-star rating from ESPN, and was ranked the No. 6 forward in her signing class.

- Two-time All-State selection in Washington.

IN THE PAC:

- Oregon State has won three-straight Pac-12 titles, joining Stanford as the only teams in conference history to win back-to-back-to-back league championships.

- The Beavers are 48-6 in Pac-12 play over the last three seasons, and 57-6 in their last 63 conference games.

- Oregon State has led the Pac-12 in attendance in each of the last three seasons, averaging 4,353 fans per contest.

- Beaver players have earned eight All-Pac-12 First-Team nods over the last three seasons, the highest total in the conference during that span.

- Oregon State has produced the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year the last three years.

- Head coach Scott Rueck is one of five coaches in Pac-12 history to win the John R. Wooden Coach of the Year Award multiple times.

- OSU has produced the Pac-12 Scholar Athlete of the Year in back-to-back seasons (Ruth Hamblin and Sydney Wiese).

In 2016-17, Oregon State led the Pac-12 in scoring defense (54.4 ppg), field goal percentage defense (.345), 3-point percentage defense (.282), rebounds per game (43.3) and rebounding margin (+10.9).

THE SCHEDULE:

- Oregon State’s 2017-18 schedule will feature eight games against opponents ranked in the preseason AP Poll, including seven matchups with teams ranked in the top-12.

- The Beavers’ first ranked test came on Nov. 19, when they take on No. 6 Notre Dame.

- Oregon State will faced No. 12 Duke during non-conference play, taking on the Blue Devils in Durham on Nov. 25.

GILL COLISEUM: Oregon State has a home record of 50-6 since the start of the 2014-15 season.

- The Beavers have not lost back-to-back home games since falling to Washington and Washington State on Feb. 15 and 18, 2013.

- The Beavers are 18-1 in their last 19 Pac-12 home games, and 34-2 in their last 36.

- Opponents are shooting 32.5 percent at Gill Coliseum since the start of the 2013-14 season

- Seven of the top-10 crowds in Oregon State history have come over the last three seasons, including last season’s record-setting attendance of 9,604 vs. Stanford.

- Oregon State has not lost a regular-season nonconference home game vs. an unranked opponent since it fell to Sacramento State on Dec. 1, 2012.

THE STAFF: Oregon State Assistant Coaches and Support Staff Quick Hitters

- Associate Head Coach Jonas Chatterton enters his fourth season with the Beavers after spending four seasons at Colorado.

- Associate Head Coach Brian Holsinger served as an assistant coach on the Washington State staff for eight seasons.

- Assistant Coach Katie Baker was an All-Big Sky honoree at Montana

- Eric Ely is in his second season as Assistant Athletic Director for Women’s Basketball. Ely has been with the team since Rueck took over as head coach, spending the prior six seasons as an assistant coach

- Director of Operations Sharon Rissmiller is in her third season with the Beavers. She has served as the head coach at Pacific (Ore.) and played basketball at Portland

- Assistant to the Head Coach Kendall Knotz served as a manger for Oregon State for four seasons before taking on her new role last year

- Associate Athletic Trainer Jason Lieuw (pronounced JLoo) is the longest serving member of the Oregon State staff, currently in his ninth year with the team

- Voice of the Beavers Ron Callan has called 315 Oregon State women’s basketball games since joining the program in the 2007-08 season, holding a record of 189-126 during that span.

INCOMING!: A Look At Oregon State’s Signing Class

- Oregon State’s 2016 signing class is ranked No. 14 in the nation by ESPN

- Andrea Aquino (forward – 6-foot-9 – Caacupe, Paraguay) is the No. 7 rated player in the nation according to ESPN, the highest-rated recruit in Oregon State history.

- Aquino has been named to the Naismith High School Wach List, as a potential candidate for National Player of the Year honors.

- Patricia Morris (forward – 6-foot-5 – Duarte, Calif.) has earned all-state honors in California twice in her career, and joins the Beavers with a four-star rating.

- Jasmine Simmons (guard – 5-foot-11 – Canberra, Australia) captained the Australia U17 national team to a FIBA World Championship in 2016.

BEAVERS IN THE PROS: A look at Oregon State players currently playing pro

- Sydney Wiese played for the LA Sparks this season, after being selected in the first round of last year’s WNBA Draft. Wiese helped Los Angeles reach the WNBA Finals last season.

- Wiese is currently playing for the Townsville Fire in Australia.

- Ruth Hamblin stepped away from the Dallas Wings during the 2017 season to focus on her international career with Team Canada.

- Hamblin is currently playing with the Adelaide Lightning in Australia.

- Hamblin and fellow Beaver Jamie (Weisner) Scott led Canada to a FIBA Americup title this summer in Argentina.

- Scott is currently playing for Star Center Universitario De Ferrol in Spain.

- Ali Gibson played for the Puerto Rican National Team this summer, helping the squad finish third as Puerto Rico qualified for the 2018 FIBA World Cup.

- Patricia Bright is currently playing for Basket Club Montbrison Feminin in France.