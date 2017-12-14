Witnesses Sought in Fatal Hwy 97 Accident

OSP needs your help investigating a crash that killed a Bend man last week on Hwy 97 at milepost 151 near Sunriver. They think Shannon Rogers of Goldendale, Washington was driving recklessly before the crash that killed Brian Harris December 6th. Police believe Rogers was traveling from Fresno, CA to Goldendale when the crash occurred. Any persons who may have witnessed the vehicle in the attached photographs driving in an unsafe manner is urged to contact Senior Trooper Toni Raugust at 503-375-3555. Rogers is still at Saint Charles Bend receiving medical care. No further information at this time.