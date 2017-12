Rain Rock Casino is currently looking to hire Table Games Dealers!

With or without experience, Rain Rock is looking for qualified applicants 21 years of age and older with a “can-do” approach to their work.

The 4 week training begins January 9th, and there are both morning and afternoon class options available.

To apply, and discover other career opportunities that are also available, please visit RainRockCasino.com. Interested applicants can also call 530-340-5594.