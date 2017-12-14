Changes Coming to Oregon Tech Basketball Schedule in January and February

  • Home > 
2017/12/14

 

LA GRANDE Ore. –  Construction delays on Southern Oregon University new gymnasium has forced the Cascade Conference to make changes to the Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon Men’s and Women’s Basketball schedules for the third consecutive year because of the availability of the Ashland High School gym for SOU to utilize.
 
The changes move the Friday and Saturday night double-headers from 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm to Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm.
 
The only games affected are the January 19th and 20th games against Northwest and Evergreen State that will now be played on January 20th and 21st and the February 9thand 10th games against Northwest Christian and Corban will now be February 10th and 11th.
 
In addition, the Oregon Tech games at SOU scheduled for Tuesday, January 30 will now be played Wednesday, January 31st at Ashland High School.

Friday     Dec 29  OIT Women vs *Multnomah University (K-12 Weekend)  5:30PM                 
Friday     Dec 29  OIT Men vs *Multnomah University (K-12 Weekend)  7:30PM                 
Saturday Dec 30  OIT Women vs *Warner Pacific (K-12 Weekend)  5:30PM                 
Saturday Dec 30  OIT Men vs *Warner Pacific (K-12 Weekend)  7:30PM
                                                        
Tuesday   Jan 2    OIT Women vs *Southern Oregon University  5:30PM 
Tuesday   Jan 2    OIT Men vs *Southern Oregon University  7:30PM 
 
Saturday  Jan 6    OIT Women vs *Walla Walla University  6:30PM                 
Saturday  Jan 6    OIT Men vs *Walla Walla University 8:30PM                 
Sunday     Jan 7    OIT Women vs *Walla Walla University  2:00PM 
Sunday     Jan 7    OIT Men vs *Walla Walla University  4:00PM                 
 
Saturday  Jan 20   OIT Women vs *Northwest University (PinkOut)   4:00PM                 
Saturday  Jan 20   OIT MEN vs *Northwest University (PinkOut)  6:00PM                 
Sunday    Jan 21    OIT Women vs *Evergreen State (Hawaiian Night)  4:00PM 
Sunday    Jan 21    OIT Men vs *Evergreen State (Hawaiian night)  6:00PM 
 
Saturday  Feb 10    OIT Women vs *NW Christian (Black Out for Hunger)  4:00PM 
Saturday  Feb 10    OIT Men vs *NW Christian U (Black Out for Hunger)  6:00PM                 
Sunday     Feb 11    OIT Women vs *Corban University (Senior Night)  4:00PM                 
Sunday     Feb 11    OIT Men vs *Corban University (Senior Night)  6:00PM                 
*Cascade Conference game 





