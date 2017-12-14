Changes Coming to Oregon Tech Basketball Schedule in January and February

LA GRANDE Ore. – Construction delays on Southern Oregon University new gymnasium has forced the Cascade Conference to make changes to the Oregon Tech and Southern Oregon Men’s and Women’s Basketball schedules for the third consecutive year because of the availability of the Ashland High School gym for SOU to utilize.



The changes move the Friday and Saturday night double-headers from 5:30 pm and 7:30 pm to Saturday and Sunday at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm.



The only games affected are the January 19th and 20th games against Northwest and Evergreen State that will now be played on January 20th and 21st and the February 9thand 10th games against Northwest Christian and Corban will now be February 10th and 11th.



In addition, the Oregon Tech games at SOU scheduled for Tuesday, January 30 will now be played Wednesday, January 31st at Ashland High School.

Friday Dec 29 OIT Women vs *Multnomah University (K-12 Weekend) 5:30PM

Friday Dec 29 OIT Men vs *Multnomah University (K-12 Weekend) 7:30PM

Saturday Dec 30 OIT Women vs *Warner Pacific (K-12 Weekend) 5:30PM

Saturday Dec 30 OIT Men vs *Warner Pacific (K-12 Weekend) 7:30PM



Tuesday Jan 2 OIT Women vs *Southern Oregon University 5:30PM

Tuesday Jan 2 OIT Men vs *Southern Oregon University 7:30PM



Saturday Jan 6 OIT Women vs *Walla Walla University 6:30PM

Saturday Jan 6 OIT Men vs *Walla Walla University 8:30PM

Sunday Jan 7 OIT Women vs *Walla Walla University 2:00PM

Sunday Jan 7 OIT Men vs *Walla Walla University 4:00PM



Saturday Jan 20 OIT Women vs *Northwest University (PinkOut) 4:00PM

Saturday Jan 20 OIT MEN vs *Northwest University (PinkOut) 6:00PM

Sunday Jan 21 OIT Women vs *Evergreen State (Hawaiian Night) 4:00PM

Sunday Jan 21 OIT Men vs *Evergreen State (Hawaiian night) 6:00PM



Saturday Feb 10 OIT Women vs *NW Christian (Black Out for Hunger) 4:00PM

Saturday Feb 10 OIT Men vs *NW Christian U (Black Out for Hunger) 6:00PM

Sunday Feb 11 OIT Women vs *Corban University (Senior Night) 4:00PM

Sunday Feb 11 OIT Men vs *Corban University (Senior Night) 6:00PM

*Cascade Conference game