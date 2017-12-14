Beavers Take Winning Streak to #DAMCITY

THE GAME: Oregon State (7-3) goes for its sixth-consecutive win when it plays Saint Louis (5-5) at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland in the Dam City Classic presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers.



TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Network with Guy Haberman and Mike Montgomery calling the action.



For information on how to watch the game online or on a mobile device, click on this link. If you live overseas and want to watch the game, it is available via YouTube at this link.



RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker calling the action. It can also be heard online at this link.



LIVE STATS: There will be live stats at this link.



SOCIAL MEDIA: Live updates will be available on Twitter and Facebook.



TICKETS: Fans can secure Oregon State men’s basketball season tickets and single-game tickets by visiting this link or calling 541-737-2050. Dam City Classic tickets will be included for all Oregon State men’s basketball season ticket holders, giving fans a total of 18 games to watch in Corvallis and Portland during the 2017-18 season (including the exhibition game).



QUICKLY: Oregon State has an assist/turnover ratio of 1.64 (74/45) the last four games; it was 0.92 (87/95) the first six games … The Beavers are second in the Pac-12 in assists (16.1), steals (6.9) and assist/turnover ratio (1.2) … Stephen Thompson Jr. averaged a team-high 18.7 points and 6.3 assists the last three games, while shooting 56.8 percent (21-for-37) from the field and 45.5 percent (10-for-22) from beyond the arc … Ethan Thompson averaged 5.3 assists the last three games … Tres Tinkle has 10 steals in the last four games … Tinkle has scored in double figures all 10 games … Drew Eubanks has made at least 50 percent of his shots in all 10 games … Kendal Manuel had his best game of the season against Jacksonville State with 10 points, going 4-for-6 from the field and 2-for-3 from beyond the arc … Oregon State’s last six-game winning streak came during the 2004-05 season … Nine Oregon State players have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or better.



vs. SAINT LOUIS: Oregon State and Saint Louis meet for the third time with the Billikens leading the series 2-0.



The teams first played in 1927 (exact date unknown) in St. Louis and the Billikens pulled out a 24-23 win. They met again on Dec. 29, 1966 at the Far West Classic in Portland, which Saint Louis won 64-52. Vince Fritz led the Beavers with 14 points and Loy Petersen added 12. Three Saint Louis players posted double-doubles in the win — Bob Cole (19 points, 10 rebounds), Rich Niemann (16 points, 16 rebounds) and Eugene Moore (10 points, 12 rebounds).



A WIN OVER THE BILLIKENS: If Oregon State defeats Saint Louis it will improve to 8-3 overall and be the Beavers’ sixth consecutive win. It would also:

Be Wayne Tinkle‘s longest winning streak at Oregon State His 2014-15 team won five in a row (Mississippi Valley State, Portland, Mississippi State, Grambling State, DePaul).

Equal Oregon State’s longest winning streak since the 1992-93 team won seven in a row (BYU, UC San Diego, Stanford, California, USC, UCLA, Washington). The 2002-03 and 2004-05 teams both won six in a row.

Be the third time in four years under Wayne Tinkle the Beavers have eight or more wins through their first 11 games of the season (8-3 in 2014-15; 9-2 in 2015-16; 8-3 in 2017-18).



A PERFECT DECEMBER?: Oregon State is 4-0 in December with two games remaining this month (vs. Saint Louis, at Kent State). Since 1941, only one Oregon State team has gone undefeated in December and that was the 1980-81 squad