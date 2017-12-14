Beavers School Tigers In Front of Third-Largest Crowd in Program History

CORVALLIS – The No. 17 Oregon State women’s basketball team schooled Savannah State in front of the third-largest crowd in program history, as the Beavers took an 84-36 win Wednesday afternoon in their annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom game.



The game was played before a crowd of 8,280, trailing only OSU’s 1996 and 2017 matchups with Stanford among the top attendances in Oregon State women’s basketball history.



“Walking out onto the floor today, it was nothing but fun,” said Oregon State head coach Scott Rueck. “It takes a lot of people doing a lot of things to put on an event like this, and I want to thank everyone that made this possible. I liked our ability to challenge shots today. We forced tough shots all day, and then we pushed the ball well. Lots of positives today, and I’m really proud of our team.”



Senior Marie Gulich put up a double-double for the second-straight game, going for 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting to go with 10 rebounds. Sophomore Mikayla Pivec scored 19 points on 6-for-8 shooting, and added three rebounds and two steals.



Junior Joanna Grymek matched a career-high with 16 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the floor. Fellow junior Katie McWilliams dished out 10 assists, as the Beavers had a player with double-digit helpers for the second-straight contest.



Kat Tudor and Taylor Kalmer rounded out a group of five Oregon State players in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Freshman Taya Corosdale set a career-high with nine rebounds.



As a team, Oregon State stymied Savannah State, holding the Tigers to 23 percent shooting in the game. The Beavers also dominated the boards, holding a 55-37 advantage in rebounds.

Oregon State jumped in front early on, taking a 12-4 lead into the first media timeout, on its way to a 19-9 advantage at the end of the opening frame.



The Beavers broke things open in the second quarter, holding the Tigers scoreless for a stretch of over six minutes as part of a 22-2 run. Overall, Oregon State outscored Savannah State 26-5 in the second to head to the break up 45-14.



Oregon State extended the lead to 40 mid-way through the third quarter, as it headed to the closing period up 70-30. The Beavers would cruise from there, taking the win by 48.



Oregon State will head to Portland on Saturday, as the Beavers take on UC Santa Barbara in the Dam City Classic. The game is slated to tip off at 5:30 p.m. and will air live on Pac-12 Networks as the first half of a double-header with the Oregon State men’s basketball team.