Stagnant Air Through Friday; Wednesday’s Alert Yellow

Our National Weather Service Air Stagnation Advisory remains in effect until Friday. Today’s Klamath Basin Air Quality Advisory is YELLOW from Noon today Wednesday December 13th, until Noon Thursday December 14th.

People with respiratory problem(s) should check the hourly data at the website http://www.deq.state.or.us/lab/aqm/rt/rtHourlyConc.aspx before going out.

The YELLOW advisory call means:

1. ONLY CERTIFIED WOODSTOVES, PELLET STOVES AND CERTIFIED FIREPLACE INSERTS MAY BE USED WITHIN THE AQ ZONE.

2. THE USE OF NON-CERTIFIED WOODSTOVES OR FIREPLACES is PROHIBITED WITHIN THE AQ ZONE.

3. Outside the Air Quality Zone, all woodstoves, pellet stoves and fireplaces may be used.

4. Outdoor burning is not allowed county wide.

For a map of the AQ zone and other information consult our website at www.co.klamath.or.us then click on Environmental Health.

If you have Air Quality questions or questions about an exemption to use your woodstove on a Red or Yellow day call us at 541-883-5118