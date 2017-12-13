Hustlin’ Owls Jump to No. 19 in Coaches’ Poll

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The Hustlin’ Owls moved from No.22 to No.19 in this week in the NAIA Men’s Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released by the national office today.



Oregon Tech had win’s over Eastern Oregon University and Simpson University and a loss to No.7 ranked College of Idaho over the last two weeks.



Southern Oregon moved from No. 13 to No. 9 this week with College of Idaho slipping from No.7 to No. 12. After Oregon Tech at No. 19 the Cascade Conference also had Warner Pacific debut this week at No. 25 with Corban University in the receiving votes category.



The Oregon Tech men and women will hit the road this weekend heading to Washington to take on The Evergreen State College and Northwest University for more CCC action. They will return home just before the New Year to take on Multnomah University and Warner Pacific on December 29 and 30 on K through 12 Family Weekend at Danny Miles Court.