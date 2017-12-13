Beavers Hang On For Fifth Straight Win

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State got four defensive stops at the end of the game to hang on and defeat Jacksonville State, 70-69, on Tuesday night at Gill Coliseum.
The Beavers (7-3) have now won five consecutive games, equaling Wayne Tinkle‘s longest winning streak at Oregon State. His first season in Corvallis saw the team reel off five in a row in December 2014.
Stephen Thompson Jr. stayed hot from deep, going 4-for-8 from beyond the arc, to finish with a team-high 18 points. He added five assists and only one turnover in 38 minutes.
Drew Eubanks posted his 11th double-double, and second this season, with 13 points and 11 rebounds. He also had three blocked shots, including two swats late in the game.
Tres Tinkle had another solid all-around game with 10 points, 2 rebounds, three assists and four steals. Kendal Manuel had his best game of the season, knocking down two huge triples to finish with 10 points.
Ethan Thompson scored nine points and equaled his brother, Stephen, with five assists.
Oregon State shot 52.2 percent from the field, marking the fourth straight game shooting 50-plus percent from the field.
Jacksonville State (7-3), an NCAA Tournament team last season, was led by Malcolm Drumwright’s 20 points. Jason Burnell scored 14 and Marlon Hunter added 12. They had four shots in the final 1:01 to win the game but were unable to convert.
The Beavers will go for their sixth-consecutive win when they play Saint Louis at 7 p.m. on Saturday at the Moda Center in Portland in the Dam City Classic presented by Your Local Toyota Dealers. The game will be televised nationally on Pac-12 Network.
