Two Die in Icy Reedsport Crash

On Monday December 11, 2017 at approximately 7:26 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on State Route 38 near milepost 12.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a westbound white 2009 Kia Rio operated by Lisa OSWILL, age 48, of Tigard crossed the centerline and crashed into an eastbound white 2015 Jeep Cherokee head-on. The passenger in the Kia was identified as Carly Renee WILLIAMS-OSWILL, age 21, from Wedderburn, Oregon. Both were pronounced deceased at the scene. The two occupants of the Jeep were identified as Lacy Little Deer SANTOS, age 37 who was the driver and Kylee Louise SANTOS, age 15 both from Scottsburg, Oregon. Lacy SANTOS was transported by ground ambulance to a hospital in Eugene for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. Kylee SANTOS was transported by ground ambulance to a hospital in Reedsport also for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. All occupants from both vehicles were properly utilizing their safety restraints and both vehicles’ airbags deployed.

Speed and icy roads are being considered factors in this crash. SR 38 was closed for approximately three hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by Douglas County Sheriff’s Dept., Scottsburg Fire and Medical, Reedsport Fire Dept. and ODOT.