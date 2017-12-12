Lady Owls Withstand Wolves Attack

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Oregon Tech Lady Owls took down NCAA D2 opponent, Western Oregon University on Monday night, by a score of 59-53, with four Lady Owls in double-digits scoring.

The game started with the two teams exchanging the first few baskets, before the Lady Owls were able to make a strong defensive stand, while going on a 10-0 run to end the first period of play with a score of 16-6.

The Western Oregon women worked to chip away the lead over the next 10:00 minutes of play. While putting up 15 points in the quarter and narrowing the gap. Despite putting up 15-points in the period, the home team kept the lead at the half with a score of 27-21.

Coming out of the break both the Lady Owls and Wolves would keep the same pace on the offensive end of the floor, scoring 16 and 17 points respectively for the period of play.

In the final 10:00 minutes of action, the Wolves showed determination to get back on top of the score line, and with just 3:00 minutes left to play, brought the game within 1-point. The Lady Owls made a stand to keep the Wolves at bay, ending the game on a 7-2 run for the home team, seeing the contest end with a final score of 59-53.

On the evening, the Wolves were led by Shelby Snook with 12 points and 7 rebounds, while Taisha Thomas added 10 points.

The Lady Owls had four players in double-digits scoring, with Megan Morris leading the way with 14 points, while Baily Nelson had 13 points, Amanda Constant had 12 points and 8 rebounds, Abby Kreiser had 10 points, and Nohea Waiwaioleadded 5 points and 13 rebounds.

The Lady Owls will hit the road this weekend heading to Washington to take on The Evergreen State College and Northwest University for more CCC action. They will return home to Danny Miles court just before the New Year to take on Multnomah (12/29) and Warner Pacific (12/30).