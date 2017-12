The Keno Craft & Vendor Shows will host Keno in Klamath Holiday Fair Saturday, December 16th and 17th 9am to 4pm.

This event will take place in the Jefferson Square Mall on S. 6th, next to JoAnne Fabrics.

Around 10,000 sq ft of One of A Kind Christmas Gifts. Santa will attend both days between 2pm and 4pm, handing out candy canes to All the boys and girls!

Proceeds from Vendor fees will be donated to Keno Cemetery and Food Bank.

For more information visit Keno Craft & Vendor Shows on Facebook.