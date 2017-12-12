Drug, Forgery Bust in Madras

Drug and Forgery charges follow a bust in Madras. Monday afternoon OSP and the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team served a warrant at a home on Northwest Columbia Drive and arrested Joshua Joseph. The search warrant turned up drug lab but Joseph is also charged with Forgery, Theft, and Possession of a Stolen Vehicle.

On the afternoon of Monday December 11th, 2017, Troopers with the Oregon State Police executed a search warrant at a residence on Northwest Columbia Drive, located north of Madras in Jefferson County. OSP had conducted an initial investigation of property crime and obtained a search warrant to seize evidence at the residence of 28 year old Madras resident, Joshua Joseph. The search warrant was executed and in addition to the expected evidence, Troopers discovered a clandestine drug lab along with other drug related evidence. The Oregon State Police Drug Enforcement Section responded to process the illegal drug lab and all discovered hazardous materials were properly collected.

Joshua Joseph was taken into custody without incident and he was lodged at the Jefferson County Jail on the following charges:

Forgery in the 1st Degree

Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 1st Degree

Theft by Deception

Possession of a Stolen Vehicle

Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

Additional drug related charges are anticipated following a referral to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office. The Oregon State Police were assisted by the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team (CODE), the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and the Jefferson County Fire District.